China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 visits Naoero

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 berthed at Aiwo Port in Naoero. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, on Monday visited Naoero and held an ocean-themed open day event here. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Naoero President David Adeang and other officials pose for a group photo with Chinese researchers in front of China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 berthed at Aiwo Port in Naoero, Oct. 26, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, on Monday visited Naoero and held an ocean-themed open day event here. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Local residents take a selfie during a tour aboard China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 berthed at Aiwo Port in Naoero, Oct. 26, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, on Monday visited Naoero and held an ocean-themed open day event here. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Naoero President David Adeang visits the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong aboard China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1 berthed at Aiwo Port in Naoero, Oct. 26, 2026. China's research vessel Deep Sea No. 1, carrying manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong, on Monday visited Naoero and held an ocean-themed open day event here. (Xinhua/Li Xin)