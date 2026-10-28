Exit polls show Netanyahu rival Eisenkot's bloc leading Israeli election, neither bloc wins majority

A bloc of parties led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot won 53 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc with 50 seats, according to an exit poll released Tuesday night by Israel's public broadcaster Kan. Neither bloc secured the 61 seats needed to form an outright majority government. This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows supporters of Gadi Eisenkot at the centrist Yashar party campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A bloc of parties led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot won 53 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc with 50 seats, according to an exit poll released Tuesday night by Israel's public broadcaster Kan.Neither bloc secured the 61 seats needed to form an outright majority government.