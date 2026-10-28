22nd Int'l Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair held in China's Hebei

Merchants visit the 22nd International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Housing more than 1,700 booths, the fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting merchants from over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 22nd International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Housing more than 1,700 booths, the fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting merchants from over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 22nd International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Housing more than 1,700 booths, the fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting merchants from over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 22nd International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Housing more than 1,700 booths, the fair opened here on Tuesday, attracting merchants from over 50 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)