China's wind and solar power capacity tops 2 billion kW

A drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a wind farm and an energy storage power station in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. By the end of September 2026, China's cumulative installed capacity of wind and solar power reached 2.01 billion kilowatts, the country's National Energy Administration announced on Monday. Of the total, solar power capacity stood at 1.31 billion kilowatts, up 16.5 percent year on year, while wind power capacity reached 700 million kilowatts, up 20.4 percent. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows an integrated fishery and photovoltaic project and a wind farm in Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province. By the end of September 2026, China's cumulative installed capacity of wind and solar power reached 2.01 billion kilowatts, the country's National Energy Administration announced on Monday. Of the total, solar power capacity stood at 1.31 billion kilowatts, up 16.5 percent year on year, while wind power capacity reached 700 million kilowatts, up 20.4 percent. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows a solar power base in Ningdong Town of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. By the end of September 2026, China's cumulative installed capacity of wind and solar power reached 2.01 billion kilowatts, the country's National Energy Administration announced on Monday. Of the total, solar power capacity stood at 1.31 billion kilowatts, up 16.5 percent year on year, while wind power capacity reached 700 million kilowatts, up 20.4 percent. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 30, 2026 shows offshore and onshore wind farms in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province. By the end of September 2026, China's cumulative installed capacity of wind and solar power reached 2.01 billion kilowatts, the country's National Energy Administration announced on Monday. Of the total, solar power capacity stood at 1.31 billion kilowatts, up 16.5 percent year on year, while wind power capacity reached 700 million kilowatts, up 20.4 percent. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows an integrated fishery and photovoltaic project in Huanghua City, north China's Hebei Province. By the end of September 2026, China's cumulative installed capacity of wind and solar power reached 2.01 billion kilowatts, the country's National Energy Administration announced on Monday. Of the total, solar power capacity stood at 1.31 billion kilowatts, up 16.5 percent year on year, while wind power capacity reached 700 million kilowatts, up 20.4 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)