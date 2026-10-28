Safeguarding national sovereignty a shared duty of all Chinese people including Taiwan compatriots: mainland spokesperson on Kevin Tsai’s remarks

Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Asked about a recent social media post in which Kevin Tsai Kang-yong said he had “never supported Taiwan independence,” Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is a shared obligation of all Chinese people, including compatriots in the Taiwan region.The spokesperson said that China has always respected and protected the legitimate freedom of speech and expression of Taiwan compatriots. However, there is no room for ambiguity on fundamental issues involving national sovereignty, security, and development interests. Chen also expressed the hope that members of Taiwan’s entertainment industry would take pride in being Chinese, do more to deepen the bonds of kinship between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, and promote cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation.China has always welcomed Taiwan compatriots to visit the mainland for sightseeing, to see family and friends, and to participate in exchange activities. China will continue to support greater exchanges and cooperation between entertainment industry professionals on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, so they can share the cultural markets on both sides and jointly promote and pass on Chinese culture.Previously, Tsai’s appearance at a campaign event for a diehard “Taiwan independence” separatist sparked widespread criticism.Global Times