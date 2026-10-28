Inheritor of carved lacquer art presents craft on porcelain body

Zhu Jiang polishes a piece of work of the carved lacquer craft on porcelain body in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2026. Born in 1976, Zhu Jiang, a master of arts and crafts of Beijing, is an inheritor of the carved lacquer art. The carved lacquer craft on porcelain body is a unique art form that combines two traditional Chinese crafts, porcelain and carved lacquerware making, into a single piece. Through years of studying and practicing, Zhu has overcome a series of difficulties to achieve a better presentation of this craft. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhu Jiang (R) shows his pieces of work of the carved lacquer craft on porcelain body in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 24, 2026. Born in 1976, Zhu Jiang, a master of arts and crafts of Beijing, is an inheritor of the carved lacquer art. The carved lacquer craft on porcelain body is a unique art form that combines two traditional Chinese crafts, porcelain and carved lacquerware making, into a single piece. Through years of studying and practicing, Zhu has overcome a series of difficulties to achieve a better presentation of this craft. (Photo by Zhang Xiaotan/Xinhua)

Zhu Jiang (L) checks a piece of work of the carved lacquer craft on porcelain body with his father, who is also a master of the carved lacquer art, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2026. Born in 1976, Zhu Jiang, a master of arts and crafts of Beijing, is an inheritor of the carved lacquer art. The carved lacquer craft on porcelain body is a unique art form that combines two traditional Chinese crafts, porcelain and carved lacquerware making, into a single piece. Through years of studying and practicing, Zhu has overcome a series of difficulties to achieve a better presentation of this craft. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows a piece of Zhu Jiang's work of the carved lacquer craft on porcelain body in Beijing, capital of China. Born in 1976, Zhu Jiang, a master of arts and crafts of Beijing, is an inheritor of the carved lacquer art. The carved lacquer craft on porcelain body is a unique art form that combines two traditional Chinese crafts, porcelain and carved lacquerware making, into a single piece. Through years of studying and practicing, Zhu has overcome a series of difficulties to achieve a better presentation of this craft. (Xinhua/Li Xin)