Saudi university holds event to promote Saudi-Chinese cultural exchanges

Chinese language teachers give a performance of Chinese music during a cultural event titled "Melody of China in the Heart of the Kingdom" at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh held an event on Tuesday titled "Melody of China in the Heart of the Kingdom" to promote cultural and intellectual exchanges between Saudi Arabia and China.Najla Al-Tuwaijri, president of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua attended the event.In her remarks, Hamda Al-Ghamdi, dean of the university's College of Languages, highlighted the university's progress in Chinese-language education, noting the program helps expand educational partnerships and prepare students for careers in key national sectors such as tourism, defense, energy, and culture.Abdul Mohsen Al-Aqili, secretary-general of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, stressed that culture is "a language that transcends the boundaries of words and opens spaces for dialogue and understanding between peoples."He noted that the event embodies the award's goals of promoting cultural and knowledge exchanges and creating broader opportunities for young talent and future generations.For his part, Chang said that under the joint guidance of the leaders of the two countries, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia have continued to expand and deepen in recent years, yielding fruitful results.He added that, as the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership, China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to further promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges and practical cooperation, and encourage the two peoples, especially the younger generation, to deepen mutual understanding and friendship.The event also featured a panel discussion on tourism, translation, and scientific research, along with poetry recitations, student presentations and a Chinese cultural exhibition showcasing calligraphy and traditional crafts.

A panel discussion is held during a cultural event titled "Melody of China in the Heart of the Kingdom" at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)