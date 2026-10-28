Electronics, high-tech manufacturing drive double-digit growth in China's industrial profits

A drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows vessels under construction at a base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. Robust growth in the electronics industry and high-tech manufacturing helped drive a double-digit increase in the profits of China's major industrial firms during the first nine months of 2026, official data showed Tuesday. Profits of major industrial firms rose 15.5 percent year on year to 6.03 trillion yuan (about 897.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-September period, maintaining double-digit growth since the beginning of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows machinery and equipment awaiting to be loaded onto ships for export at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. Robust growth in the electronics industry and high-tech manufacturing helped drive a double-digit increase in the profits of China's major industrial firms during the first nine months of 2026, official data showed Tuesday. Profits of major industrial firms rose 15.5 percent year on year to 6.03 trillion yuan (about 897.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-September period, maintaining double-digit growth since the beginning of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows a worker working at a workshop of a cable company in Gaoyou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Robust growth in the electronics industry and high-tech manufacturing helped drive a double-digit increase in the profits of China's major industrial firms during the first nine months of 2026, official data showed Tuesday. Profits of major industrial firms rose 15.5 percent year on year to 6.03 trillion yuan (about 897.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-September period, maintaining double-digit growth since the beginning of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)