China urges Germany, EU to be objective, rational after Merz’s claim of ‘unhealthy’ dependence

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China urges Germany and the EU to remain objective and rational, work with China in the same direction and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday, in response to reported remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz calling for reduced dependence on China.During a visit to Singapore on Tuesday, Merz warned ​against full economic ⁠decoupling from China, but claimed that Europe and Asia ​must reduce "unhealthy, one-sided dependencies" in supply chains, technologies and raw ​materials. He also asserted that Germany's policy toward China was "coming of age" and was aligned with ​the EU, according to Reuters.Asked to comment on the remarks at a regular press briefing, Guo said that China has consistently advocated openness and cooperation and is committed to working with all parties to maintain the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains, while providing greater momentum and certainty for the world economy.The Chinese and German economies, as well as the Chinese and EU economies, are complementary and their industries are deeply interconnected, with practical cooperation between them rooted in mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, Guo noted."China hopes Germany and the EU will remain objective and rational, work with China in the same direction, become reliable and predictable partners for each other, resolve differences and disagreements through dialogue and consultation, jointly maintain the stability and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains, and provide greater certainty for business cooperation," the spokesperson said.Global Times