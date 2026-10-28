A glimpse of farmers' paintings in Shuicheng District of Liupanshui, China's Guizhou

Luo Banmei, a farmer painter, displays a painting in Doujing Village of Shuicheng District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 5, 2026. In recent years, Shuicheng District has promoted its local art by offering painting training courses, establishing copyright trading platforms, and boosting the development of cultural and creative products. Shuicheng farmers' paintings are known for their bright, vibrant colors and exaggerated forms. These paintings bearing witness to local changes have become a cultural driver for rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luo Banmei, a farmer painter, arranges cultural and creative products themed on farmers' paintings in Doujing Village of Shuicheng District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 5, 2026. In recent years, Shuicheng District has promoted its local art by offering painting training courses, establishing copyright trading platforms, and boosting the development of cultural and creative products. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luo Banmei (R), a farmer painter, creates a painting with her daughter in Doujing Village of Shuicheng District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 5, 2026. In recent years, Shuicheng District has promoted its local art by offering painting training courses, establishing copyright trading platforms, and boosting the development of cultural and creative products. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luo Banmei, a farmer painter, looks at cultural and creative products themed on farmers' paintings in Doujing Village of Shuicheng District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 5, 2026. In recent years, Shuicheng District has promoted its local art by offering painting training courses, establishing copyright trading platforms, and boosting the development of cultural and creative products. (Photo: Xinhua)