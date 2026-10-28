China's Jinan strengthens science and technology education in primary and secondary schools

A teacher guides students to train robotic vehicles at a primary school in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 27, 2026. In recent years, Jinan has strengthened science and technology education in primary and secondary schools. Through a rich array of regular sci-tech themed activities, local schools have deeply integrated scientific knowledge into daily teaching to better nurture students' scientific literacy. (Photo: Xinhua)

A teacher guides students to learn about a spinning top launcher at a primary school in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 27, 2026. In recent years, Jinan has strengthened science and technology education in primary and secondary schools. Through a rich array of regular sci-tech themed activities, local schools have deeply integrated scientific knowledge into daily teaching to better nurture students' scientific literacy. (Photo: Xinhua)

A teacher guides students to learn about the principle of the lunar probe at a junior high school in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 27, 2026. In recent years, Jinan has strengthened science and technology education in primary and secondary schools. Through a rich array of regular sci-tech themed activities, local schools have deeply integrated scientific knowledge into daily teaching to better nurture students' scientific literacy. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students demonstrate an AI-powered simulation system for facial recognition at a primary school in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 27, 2026. In recent years, Jinan has strengthened science and technology education in primary and secondary schools. Through a rich array of regular sci-tech themed activities, local schools have deeply integrated scientific knowledge into daily teaching to better nurture students' scientific literacy. (Photo: Xinhua)