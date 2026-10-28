Salt harvested at Nanpu salt farm in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, China's Hebei

Workers arrange harvested salt at Nanpu salt farm in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Recently, the 350,000 mu (about 23,333.3 hectares) salt fields at Nanpu salt farm have entered the autumn harvesting season. This year, the total sea salt production at Nanpu salt farm is expected to reach 1.5 million tonnes. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers transport harvested salt at Nanpu salt farm in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Recently, the 350,000 mu (about 23,333.3 hectares) salt fields at Nanpu salt farm have entered the autumn harvesting season. This year, the total sea salt production at Nanpu salt farm is expected to reach 1.5 million tonnes. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker operates a machine to harvest salt at Nanpu salt farm in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Recently, the 350,000 mu (about 23,333.3 hectares) salt fields at Nanpu salt farm have entered the autumn harvesting season. This year, the total sea salt production at Nanpu salt farm is expected to reach 1.5 million tonnes. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers operate a machine to load harvested salt onto a ship at Nanpu salt farm in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Recently, the 350,000 mu (about 23,333.3 hectares) salt fields at Nanpu salt farm have entered the autumn harvesting season. This year, the total sea salt production at Nanpu salt farm is expected to reach 1.5 million tonnes. (Photo: Xinhua)