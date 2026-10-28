Real Madrid apologizes to Chinese people over Mbappé's inappropriate remarks amid mounting criticism

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: VCG

Real Madrid on Wednesday apologized to the Chinese people over inappropriate remarks by forward Kylian Mbappé that have sparked widespread outrage in China, with the club expressing respect for the country's history, culture and citizens in a statement published on its official website."Real Madrid C.F. wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for the discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé," the club said in the statement released on Wednesday."Our club maintains a profound respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection for and admiration for Real Madrid," it added.The club said it joined the public apology previously issued by Mbappé, noting that the player had expressed regret for his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.Real Madrid also reaffirmed its commitment to "the values of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures," expressing its wish to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection connecting the club with China and its citizens.The statement came after Mbappé issued a public apology on Tuesday over inappropriate comments in a video interview that circulated online and triggered a backlash among Chinese fans. The French player acknowledged that his remarks had been "ill-judged" and had hurt people in China and Chinese communities around the world.The controversy has had commercial and broadcasting repercussions.Three Chinese companies - Dongpeng Beverage Group, dairy producer Mengniu and cheese maker Milkground - announced that they were ending their partnerships with the football star. China's state broadcaster China Media Group also announced the suspension of broadcasts of La Liga matches amid the controversy.The China Football Association said on Tuesday that it had made serious representations to Real Madrid and demanded formal public apologies from both the player and the club.On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China attaches importance to the apology made by the person concerned when asked to comment on Mbappé's apology for his erroneous remarks.