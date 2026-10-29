China issues 800 bln yuan via financial instruments to expand investment

China has completed the issuance of 800 billion yuan (about 119 billion U.S. dollars) under its 2026 new policy-based financial instruments as of Wednesday, channeling funds to key projects to expand effective investment, according to three policy banks.



The China Development Bank allocated 365 billion yuan, involving projects with a total investment of 5.5 trillion yuan, and the Export-Import Bank of China allocated 120 billion yuan, helping leverage over 1.7 trillion yuan in investment, while the Agricultural Development Bank of China allocated 315 billion yuan, featuring projects with a total investment of around 4.39 trillion yuan.



First launched in 2025 with an allocation of 500 billion yuan, these instruments prioritize the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), consumer infrastructure, and urban renewal endeavors such as transport, energy and underground pipe network upgrades. This year's government work report set the 2026 allocation at 800 billion yuan to attract more private capital.



A large share of the funds went to AI and the digital economy. The China Development Bank allocated 179.01 billion yuan to projects in AI, the digital economy, green and low-carbon development, biomedicine and consumption.



The Export-Import Bank of China supported more than 220 projects in emerging sectors like the digital economy and AI, with loans to these fields accounting for nearly half of its total allocation.



The Agricultural Development Bank of China, meanwhile, supported almost 2,000 projects in areas including AI, the digital economy, the low-altitude economy, consumption and green and low-carbon development, with financing of nearly 200 billion yuan.



Support for private investment was also strengthened. The China Development Bank allocated 127.99 billion yuan to projects involving private investment or private capital. The Export-Import Bank of China supported more than 210 such projects, accounting for almost 40 percent of its total allocation, while the Agricultural Development Bank of China supported nearly 400 projects with over 65 billion yuan.



All of the 800 billion yuan was used to supplement project capital, helping ease capital shortages for major projects, improve their financing capacity, and leverage bank lending and private capital.



Going forward, the three policy banks will strengthen post-investment management, provide supportive loans, and accelerate the conversion of funds into physical work to maximize the instruments' effectiveness.



Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, said the rollout of 800 billion yuan via new policy-based financial instruments, together with major infrastructure projects and urban renewal initiatives, could stimulate demand for electronic information products, electrical machinery, high-end equipment and certain raw materials.

