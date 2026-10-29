China's Heihe Port launches seasonal hovercraft service

A Chinese hovercraft sails on the Heilongjiang River near the hovercraft wharf of Heihe Port in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Heihe Port launched a seasonal hovercraft service to transport passengers between China and Russia on Tuesday. A one-way trip takes around two minutes. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

A Russian hovercraft enters the hovercraft wharf of Heihe Port in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Heihe Port launched a seasonal hovercraft service to transport passengers between China and Russia on Tuesday. A one-way trip takes around two minutes. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows Chinese and Russian hovercrafts at the hovercraft wharf of Heihe Port in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heihe Port launched a seasonal hovercraft service to transport passengers between China and Russia on Tuesday. A one-way trip takes around two minutes. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

Outbound passengers board a hovercraft at the hovercraft wharf of Heihe Port in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2026. Heihe Port launched a seasonal hovercraft service to transport passengers between China and Russia on Tuesday. A one-way trip takes around two minutes. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)