29th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo opens in Qingdao

Visitors communicate at the 29th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with an exhibition area of approximately 120,000 square meters, showcasing exhibits covering aquatic raw materials and processed products, aquaculture and processing technologies and equipment, and cold chain logistics facilities. The expo, which will last until Oct. 30, has attracted numerous domestic and international manufacturers and buyers to seek business opportunities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the 29th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with an exhibition area of approximately 120,000 square meters, showcasing exhibits covering aquatic raw materials and processed products, aquaculture and processing technologies and equipment, and cold chain logistics facilities. The expo, which will last until Oct. 30, has attracted numerous domestic and international manufacturers and buyers to seek business opportunities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors communicate at the 29th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with an exhibition area of approximately 120,000 square meters, showcasing exhibits covering aquatic raw materials and processed products, aquaculture and processing technologies and equipment, and cold chain logistics facilities. The expo, which will last until Oct. 30, has attracted numerous domestic and international manufacturers and buyers to seek business opportunities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A visitor talks with an exhibitor at the 29th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with an exhibition area of approximately 120,000 square meters, showcasing exhibits covering aquatic raw materials and processed products, aquaculture and processing technologies and equipment, and cold chain logistics facilities. The expo, which will last until Oct. 30, has attracted numerous domestic and international manufacturers and buyers to seek business opportunities. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)