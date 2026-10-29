Activity promoting upcoming 9th CIIE held on train G901

A staff member hands a brochure on China International Import Expo (CIIE) to a passenger during an activity promoting the upcoming 9th CIIE on the train G901, Oct. 28, 2026. A promotion activity was held on the train G901 on Wednesday to show highlights of this year's CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers pose for photos behind a frame prop promoting the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the platform of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2026. A promotion activity was held on the train G901 on Wednesday to show highlights of this year's CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Staff members perform for passengers during an activity promoting the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on the train G901, Oct. 28, 2026. A promotion activity was held on the train G901 on Wednesday to show highlights of this year's CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers pose for group photos with staff members during an activity promoting the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on the train G901, Oct. 28, 2026. A promotion activity was held on the train G901 on Wednesday to show highlights of this year's CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)