China's farm machinery industry moves upmarket, reaches abroad

Foreign visitors learn about farm machinery parts during the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Some of the farm machinery produced at German manufacturer CLAAS's factory in east China's Shandong Province is shipped to Europe, making the plant part of the company's global manufacturing network.The factory in Gaomi City has been operating for more than a decade, combining production with research and development and technical training. It manufactures machinery for both Chinese and overseas markets and provides manufacturing services to other CLAAS plants."Exporting helps us improve the products we manufacture for Chinese customers," said Thomas Spiering, executive vice president of CLAAS, adding that meeting international quality standards also helps the company refine its manufacturing processes.Spiering was among the international executives attending the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026, held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from Monday to Wednesday. The event brought together more than 3,000 exhibitors from China and abroad.China is a major market for farm machinery. In 2025, the country's comprehensive mechanization rate for crop plowing, sowing and harvesting reached 76.82 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.U.S. manufacturer John Deere, which has operated in China for 50 years, plans to introduce new models which are designed specifically for Chinese farms and manufactured locally, targeting precision farming, autonomous operations and greener agricultural production.Tianjin has long been an important manufacturing and operational base for the company, said Sun Baolin, president of John Deere China. "We have built our presence here over the years and have grown together with many of our customers and partners," Sun added.

People visit the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Changes in China's manufacturing capabilities are apparent to longtime overseas buyers, and Chinese-made farm machinery and components are also reaching more overseas customers.In the first eight months of 2026, China's exports of agricultural machinery, equipment and parts rose 21.95 percent year on year to 15.11 billion U.S. dollars, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products revealed.Among the Chinese manufacturers moving into more powerful agricultural equipment is Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., one of China's leading high-tech equipment manufacturers. At CIAME 2026, the company unveiled its 9DX hybrid tractor, designed for large-scale farming and with a peak output of 1,600 horsepower.Zoomlion said it independently developed the tractor's digital chassis, core components and control systems. The company noted that the machine was designed to improve field efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.Huo Xiaofeng, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery, said the company has also made advances in autonomous driving, adaptive tillage-depth control and other technologies, with some intelligent components already in mass production. Some of its products have reached markets including Russia, Australia and Kazakhstan.Nicolas Meunier, director of global electronic and electrical engineering at U.S. agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation, said he was struck by the technology on display in Tianjin and the speed at which new Chinese competitors were emerging."A few years ago, we mainly saw low-horsepower tractors from Chinese manufacturers. Today, we are seeing high-horsepower tractors, including some very large models," he said.Meunier added that the pace of development had been impressive, and that advances in technology and closer market ties could create further opportunities for cooperation between Chinese and international manufacturers.