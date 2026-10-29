Britain announces extra 10-bln-pound support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)

Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday.In the Budget 2026 speech in the House of Commons, Healey said the 10 billion pounds of additional economic and military support is "based on loans, Export Finance guarantees, and half a billion in urgent military funding for this winter."He said British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Wednesday to tell him about the commitments."This is the largest ever package of funding for Ukraine from the UK," said Burnham.With the announcement on Wednesday, Britain has committed a total of 35 billion pounds (47 billion dollars) for Ukraine, including 16 billion pounds (21 billion dollars) in military support, according to British government.This funding will help Ukraine meet its immediate needs and support economic resilience, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on social media on Wednesday.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey shows to the media the iconic red box that contains the Budget 2026 speech outside 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)

British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey shows to the media the iconic red box that contains the Budget 2026 speech outside 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)