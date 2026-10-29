Britain announces extra 10-bln-pound support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday.
British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey shows to the media the iconic red box that contains the Budget 2026 speech outside 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)
British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey shows to the media the iconic red box that contains the Budget 2026 speech outside 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2026. Britain would provide 10 billion pounds (13 billion U.S. dollars) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)