PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: rainbow over Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall
By Xinhua Published: Oct 29, 2026 12:03 PM
An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)