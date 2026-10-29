In pics: rainbow over Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 28, 2026, shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)