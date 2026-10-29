Chinese enterprises present innovative products at Maldives Expo 2026

A teenager tries out a Chinese manned aerial vehicle at Maldives Expo 2026, in Male, Maldives, Oct. 27, 2026. The expo attracted approximately 430 exhibitors, showcasing more than 4,400 exhibits across seven themed exhibition zones. Twelve Chinese enterprises participated in the event, bringing new opportunities for Maldivian SMEs to enhance operational efficiency and expand international cooperation. (Xinhua/Xu Han)

A teenager tries out a Chinese manned aerial vehicle at Maldives Expo 2026, in Male, Maldives, Oct. 27, 2026. The expo attracted approximately 430 exhibitors, showcasing more than 4,400 exhibits across seven themed exhibition zones. Twelve Chinese enterprises participated in the event, bringing new opportunities for Maldivian SMEs to enhance operational efficiency and expand international cooperation. (Xinhua/Xu Han)