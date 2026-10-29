Swearing-in ceremony for CIIE volunteers held in Shanghai

Volunteers of the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) attend a swearing-in ceremony at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2026. A total of 4,561 CIIE volunteers took the oath online or offline on Wednesday, officially committing to serve at the event. Volunteers will provide services including guidance and consultation, registration management, guests liaison and reception, transaction data analysis, and medical assistance during the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai. A total of 4,561 CIIE volunteers took the oath online or offline on Wednesday, officially committing to serve at the event. Volunteers will provide services including guidance and consultation, registration management, guests liaison and reception, transaction data analysis, and medical assistance during the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Volunteers of the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) attend a swearing-in ceremony at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2026. A total of 4,561 CIIE volunteers took the oath online or offline on Wednesday, officially committing to serve at the event. Volunteers will provide services including guidance and consultation, registration management, guests liaison and reception, transaction data analysis, and medical assistance during the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of the upcoming 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai. A total of 4,561 CIIE volunteers took the oath online or offline on Wednesday, officially committing to serve at the event. Volunteers will provide services including guidance and consultation, registration management, guests liaison and reception, transaction data analysis, and medical assistance during the CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)