Marine biodiversity protection activity held in Ningbo, China's Zhejiang

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a fish release event in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Mineral Resources Group Zhoushan Development Co., Ltd., together with the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences and the Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, conducted its 43rd fish stock enhancement activity in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday. A total of 168,000 tagged juvenile fish were released, including large yellow croaker of the Daiqu stock, yellow drum and blackhead seabream. The release aimed to help protect marine biodiversity and restore marine ecosystems. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows fish fries released during a fish release event in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Mineral Resources Group Zhoushan Development Co., Ltd., together with the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences and the Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, conducted its 43rd fish stock enhancement activity in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday. A total of 168,000 tagged juvenile fish were released, including large yellow croaker of the Daiqu stock, yellow drum and blackhead seabream. The release aimed to help protect marine biodiversity and restore marine ecosystems. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows fish fries to be released during a fish release event in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Mineral Resources Group Zhoushan Development Co., Ltd., together with the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences and the Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, conducted its 43rd fish stock enhancement activity in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday. A total of 168,000 tagged juvenile fish were released, including large yellow croaker of the Daiqu stock, yellow drum and blackhead seabream. The release aimed to help protect marine biodiversity and restore marine ecosystems. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a fish release event in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Mineral Resources Group Zhoushan Development Co., Ltd., together with the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences and the Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, conducted its 43rd fish stock enhancement activity in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday. A total of 168,000 tagged juvenile fish were released, including large yellow croaker of the Daiqu stock, yellow drum and blackhead seabream. The release aimed to help protect marine biodiversity and restore marine ecosystems. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)