Changzhou builds smart electric two-wheeler industrial cluster with complete supply chain

Workers check vehicles on the final assembly line at a smart electric two-wheeler company in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 14, 2026. In recent years, Changzhou City has leveraged its traditional strengths in manufacturing to accelerate the clustering of electric two-wheeler manufacturers and their component suppliers, aiming at development of more smart and high-end products. The city now accounts for about 10 percent of China's output of electric two-wheelers and has established a complete industrial chain spanning from parts to general assembly. Changzhou has also actively reinforced the technological innovation as the main driver of the industry, as local makers keep boosting R&D efforts to further improve their products. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Engineers test vehicles at a test site of a smart electric two-wheeler company in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 14, 2026. In recent years, Changzhou City has leveraged its traditional strengths in manufacturing to accelerate the clustering of electric two-wheeler manufacturers and their component suppliers, aiming at development of more smart and high-end products. The city now accounts for about 10 percent of China's output of electric two-wheelers and has established a complete industrial chain spanning from parts to general assembly. Changzhou has also actively reinforced the technological innovation as the main driver of the industry, as local makers keep boosting R&D efforts to further improve their products. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An engineer prepares to conduct rainfall resistance tests on a two-wheeler at a smart electric two-wheeler company in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 14, 2026. In recent years, Changzhou City has leveraged its traditional strengths in manufacturing to accelerate the clustering of electric two-wheeler manufacturers and their component suppliers, aiming at development of more smart and high-end products. The city now accounts for about 10 percent of China's output of electric two-wheelers and has established a complete industrial chain spanning from parts to general assembly. Changzhou has also actively reinforced the technological innovation as the main driver of the industry, as local makers keep boosting R&D efforts to further improve their products. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Workers operate at a tire assembly line at a smart electric two-wheeler company in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 14, 2026. In recent years, Changzhou City has leveraged its traditional strengths in manufacturing to accelerate the clustering of electric two-wheeler manufacturers and their component suppliers, aiming at development of more smart and high-end products. The city now accounts for about 10 percent of China's output of electric two-wheelers and has established a complete industrial chain spanning from parts to general assembly. Changzhou has also actively reinforced the technological innovation as the main driver of the industry, as local makers keep boosting R&D efforts to further improve their products. (Xinhua/Li Bo)