Schneider Electric production base in China starts operation

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a scene during the completion and commissioning ceremony for the first phase of the Schneider Electric Xiamen Xiang'an Industrial Park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua)

French energy technology firm Schneider Electric's largest manufacturing facility for medium-voltage equipment worldwide began operations on Wednesday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.The first phase of the Schneider Electric Xiamen Xiang'an Industrial Park features a total construction area of about 110,000 square meters, integrating an R&D and technology center, a smart manufacturing hub, and a service training center.On the same day, construction of the second phase of the project started in Xiamen.Xu Shaofeng, senior vice-president of Schneider Electric and head of medium voltage and services business in China, said that building on the upgraded manufacturing and operational models achieved in Phase I, Phase II will further expand into key processes and core manufacturing capabilities.This will consolidate the core manufacturing footprint, focusing on the production of vacuum interrupters, medium-voltage circuit breakers and other products, with increased investment in manufacturing equipment for critical components, he said."Supported by this integrated hub for R&D innovation, advanced manufacturing and ecosystem collaboration, we will further capitalize on China's combined strengths in innovation, manufacturing, supply chains and talent," said Yin Zheng, executive vice president of Schneider Electric for China & East Asia operations.With over two decades of development in Xiamen, the company will further foster an open, win-win industrial ecosystem, Yin added.China has grown into the second-largest global market for Schneider Electric since it entered China in 1987. The country is also a key supply chain base for the company and one of its four major R&D hubs.Xiamen occupies an important position in Schneider Electric's industrial layout in China. Since establishing its local presence in 2005, the company has built a comprehensive business portfolio in this coastal city.

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows a view of the first phase of the Schneider Electric Xiamen Xiang'an Industrial Park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua)