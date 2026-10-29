UN votes overwhelmingly against US embargo on Cuba

Vehicles run past the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the decades-old U.S. embargo on Cuba.The resolution was adopted with 130 votes in favor, 17 against and 25 abstentions.It expresses concern about the continued promulgation and application of laws and regulations, including the Helms-Burton Act enacted by the United States in 1996, whose extraterritorial effects undermine the sovereignty of other states, the legitimate interests of individuals and entities under their jurisdiction, and the freedom of trade and navigation.The resolution calls on all states to refrain from promulgating and applying such laws and measures, and urges states that have applied and continue to apply such laws and measures to take necessary steps to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible.The resolution also requests the UN secretary-general to prepare a report on the implementation of this resolution and to submit it to the General Assembly at its next annual session.Wednesday's resolution marked the 34th consecutive adoption of a resolution on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.