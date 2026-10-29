



Three Chinese genomics companies strongly opposed the US government’s decision to add them to the so-called “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act” (UFLPA) Entity List, and stressed that the US’ “forced labor” allegations are unfounded and inconsistent with the facts.The US added BGI Genomics Co Ltd, MGI Tech ‌Co Ltd, and Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd (also known as the BGI Group) to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, a move that bans imports from the three companies, according to a statement posted by the US Department of Homeland Security on its website on Wednesday (US time).“We firmly reject all allegations. BGI Group has not engaged in any form of forced labor. BGI Group strictly complies with applicable laws and regulations in China and the countries and regions where it operates, and respects internationally recognized principles concerning human rights and labor standards. We firmly oppose all forms of forced labor,” BGI Group said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday.BGI Genomics expressed strong opposition to the US’ allegation in a similar statement on Thursday. MGI Tech ‌Co Ltd stressed in a statement sent to the Global Times that “We firmly reject the allegations, which we believe are unfounded and inconsistent with the facts.”MGI Tech ‌Co Ltd said it will challenge the designation and seek its removal from the list.“Our business activities in the United States represent a limited part of our overall business. Our broader business operations across other markets continue as usual,” MGI Tech ‌Co Ltd said.He Weiwen, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, pointed out to the Global Times that Washington has stretched the so‑called forced‑labor accusations to an absurd extreme, even bringing plant and animal genetic materials under its false narrative. Such far‑fetched accusations reveal how grossly the US misrepresents the real situation in Xinjiang.Behind these baseless restrictions lies a clear policy agenda: the US intends to hobble China’s high-tech enterprises in the genomics sector while manufacturing negative public opinion against China. Lacking solid evidence, Washington weaponizes the UFLPA as a tool for economic suppression, rather than genuinely addressing human‑rights concerns, He noted.In August, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) strongly condemned and resolutely opposed the US’ announcement that it was adding over 40 Chinese entities to the so-called UFLPA Entity List. The US actions lack a factual basis, as it continues to abuse the so-called “human rights” and “forced labor” pretexts to impose unilateral sanctions on Chinese enterprises, a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that such a move constitutes typical economic coercion.The spokesperson urged the US to immediately stop its attacks and smears against Xinjiang, stop manipulating the so-called “forced labor” issue, and stop wantonly suppressing Chinese companies, and said China would take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.