China unveils new measures to facilitate trade in Hainan Free Trade Port

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

China has introduced a series of measures to further facilitate trade in the country's southern Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), covering trade in goods and services, as well as new forms and models of trade, according to a notice jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.To optimize goods trade, the notice calls for aviation fuel stored in bonded facilities for re-export to be inspected in accordance with international standards. It also supports the integration of bonded warehouses in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone and a pilot program for importing faulty key components for automotive research and development testing. The notice also supports the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) futures delivery warehouse services, with energy-based measurement permitted for bonded delivery.To facilitate services trade, foreign doctors licensed to practice medicine overseas may obtain licenses valid for up to three years to provide clinical diagnosis and treatment services in the Hainan FTP. The notice also calls for expanding the recognition of overseas professional qualifications, easing work and residence arrangements for foreign nationals, and developing insurance products for sectors including international transportation and bonded maintenance.To foster new forms and models of trade, the notice calls for accelerating offshore trade development and allowing qualifying bonded remanufactured products to enter domestic pilot free trade zones, subject to applicable taxes. It also supports expanding the catalog of bonded maintenance services involving goods sourced from and destined for overseas markets.In addition, the notice calls for deeper trade and industrial cooperation between Hainan and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, including exploring closer alignment of rules and mechanisms, and enhancing coordinated development between the Hainan FTP and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.