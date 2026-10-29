Rudong County in China's Jiangsu makes efforts to improve aquatic ecological environment

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows workers weeding on a floating island of Heming Park in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Rudong County in Nantong City has made efforts to improve its aquatic ecological environment. Water environment of the three rivers, namely the Taiyun River, the Jueju River and the Juekan River, which run through the county, has undergone sound remediation. Along these waterways, the Heming Park and the bank areas of tributaries have all formed a picturesque urban landscape for people to enjoy their leisure time. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows citizens jogging at the Heming Park in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Rudong County in Nantong City has made efforts to improve its aquatic ecological environment. Water environment of the three rivers, namely the Taiyun River, the Jueju River and the Juekan River, which run through the county, has undergone sound remediation. Along these waterways, the Heming Park and the bank areas of tributaries have all formed a picturesque urban landscape for people to enjoy their leisure time. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Heming Park in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Rudong County in Nantong City has made efforts to improve its aquatic ecological environment. Water environment of the three rivers, namely the Taiyun River, the Jueju River and the Juekan River, which run through the county, has undergone sound remediation. Along these waterways, the Heming Park and the bank areas of tributaries have all formed a picturesque urban landscape for people to enjoy their leisure time. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows the Heming Park and its surrounding scenery in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Rudong County in Nantong City has made efforts to improve its aquatic ecological environment. Water environment of the three rivers, namely the Taiyun River, the Jueju River and the Juekan River, which run through the county, has undergone sound remediation. Along these waterways, the Heming Park and the bank areas of tributaries have all formed a picturesque urban landscape for people to enjoy their leisure time. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)