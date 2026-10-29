In pics: agricultural science and technology industrial park in Jinhua City, China's Zhejiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows a night view of a smart greenhouse at an agricultural science and technology industrial park in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The agricultural science and technology industrial park was established in September 2023 as a designated benchmark project for modern agriculture in Jindong District of Jinhua City. The park covers an area of 198.2 mu (about 13.2 hectares), including modern agricultural smart greenhouses, outdoor standardized planting areas, as well as supporting facilities such as water sources and parking lots. It aims to create an intelligent agricultural comprehensive industrial park integrating seedling research and development, ecological planting, deep processing, brand sales, tourism, and agricultural technology demonstration. The park has introduced specialty fruit and vegetable varieties of pineapples, dragon fruits, and blueberries to build a demonstration model for high-end tropical fruit and vegetable planting. It has revitalized the idle land resources in the area, optimized the regional agricultural industrial structure. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member patrols in a smart greenhouse at an agricultural science and technology industrial park in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 27, 2026. The agricultural science and technology industrial park was established in September 2023 as a designated benchmark project for modern agriculture in Jindong District of Jinhua City. The park covers an area of 198.2 mu (about 13.2 hectares), including modern agricultural smart greenhouses, outdoor standardized planting areas, as well as supporting facilities such as water sources and parking lots. It aims to create an intelligent agricultural comprehensive industrial park integrating seedling research and development, ecological planting, deep processing, brand sales, tourism, and agricultural technology demonstration. The park has introduced specialty fruit and vegetable varieties of pineapples, dragon fruits, and blueberries to build a demonstration model for high-end tropical fruit and vegetable planting. It has revitalized the idle land resources in the area, optimized the regional agricultural industrial structure. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows a view of a smart greenhouse at an agricultural science and technology industrial park in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The agricultural science and technology industrial park was established in September 2023 as a designated benchmark project for modern agriculture in Jindong District of Jinhua City. The park covers an area of 198.2 mu (about 13.2 hectares), including modern agricultural smart greenhouses, outdoor standardized planting areas, as well as supporting facilities such as water sources and parking lots. It aims to create an intelligent agricultural comprehensive industrial park integrating seedling research and development, ecological planting, deep processing, brand sales, tourism, and agricultural technology demonstration. The park has introduced specialty fruit and vegetable varieties of pineapples, dragon fruits, and blueberries to build a demonstration model for high-end tropical fruit and vegetable planting. It has revitalized the idle land resources in the area, optimized the regional agricultural industrial structure. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows a night view of a smart greenhouse at an agricultural science and technology industrial park in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The agricultural science and technology industrial park was established in September 2023 as a designated benchmark project for modern agriculture in Jindong District of Jinhua City. The park covers an area of 198.2 mu (about 13.2 hectares), including modern agricultural smart greenhouses, outdoor standardized planting areas, as well as supporting facilities such as water sources and parking lots. It aims to create an intelligent agricultural comprehensive industrial park integrating seedling research and development, ecological planting, deep processing, brand sales, tourism, and agricultural technology demonstration. The park has introduced specialty fruit and vegetable varieties of pineapples, dragon fruits, and blueberries to build a demonstration model for high-end tropical fruit and vegetable planting. It has revitalized the idle land resources in the area, optimized the regional agricultural industrial structure. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)