Shangcheng, Henan: Reliable Power Supply Safeguards Grain Harvest in Dabie Mountain Area

On October 23, Shangcheng County of Henan Province, located on the northern foot of the Dabie Mountains, entered the peak harvest season for late-autumn crops and ratoon rice. From rice harvesting to drying and warehousing, modern agricultural production is highly dependent on power support, bringing mounting pressure on power consumption for grain drying centers, agricultural machinery cooperatives and large-scale grain growers.



To keep pace with the county's autumn agricultural production schedule, State Grid Shangcheng County Power Supply Company has launched a special campaign for power supply guarantee during the autumn harvest. It has set up 8 Party member power supply service teams, stationed in towns and farmlands to proactively respond to various power demands for agricultural production. The company focuses its services on major ratoon rice producing areas including Liji Township and Yangang Town, as well as mountainous planting areas in Suxianshi Township and Jingangtai Town.



Workers from the power supply grid have visited large grain growers, grain drying centers and agricultural machinery cooperatives village by village and household by household. They have established exclusive ledgers for autumn harvest power consumption, carefully recording the capacity of electrical equipment, peak power consumption periods and individualized service needs. This approach enables early identification of agricultural power demands and prompt resolution of problems, shifting the service model from "farmers seeking help on their own" to "power services delivered to farmers' doorsteps".



During the busy autumn harvest season, agricultural machinery shuttles frequently across farmlands, posing practical risks of accidental collision with power facilities. In response to this hidden danger, the power supply service teams have carried out full-coverage special inspections on 10 kV power lines and distribution transformer areas around farmlands, promptly clearing tree obstructions under lines, tightening line fittings, and checking for various defects such as equipment leakage. In field areas with concentrated agricultural machinery operations, additional safety warning signs have been installed to reduce the risk of power grid contact during operations.



Meanwhile, staff members have distributed safety promotion brochures and visited villages and households to spread information about safe operation distances for agricultural machinery and the hazards of unauthorized and improper wiring among machinery operators and growers. These efforts help reduce rural autumn harvest power safety accidents at the sourc, and strike a balance between power supply reliability and personal safety.



Going forward, the State Grid Shangcheng County Power Supply Company will take the three-year campaign to address the root causes of workplace accidents and ensure production safety as a key lever, proactively bringing services to the grassroots, bridging the "last mile" of power supply in the fields, and helping ensure the safe storage of the harvest in grain warehouses. (By Gui Jingwen)





