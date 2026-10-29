Cuba marks 67th anniversary of death of Camilo Cienfuegos

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (2nd R, front) and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero (1st R, front) attend a ceremony commemorating Camilo Cienfuegos in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2026. Cuba marked the 67th anniversary of the death of Camilo Cienfuegos. Cienfuegos, along with Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, are the three chief commanders of the Cuban revolution. He died in a flight accident at the age of 27. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman throws flowers into the sea during a ceremony commemorating Camilo Cienfuegos in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2026. Cuba marked the 67th anniversary of the death of Camilo Cienfuegos. Cienfuegos, along with Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, are the three chief commanders of the Cuban revolution. He died in a flight accident at the age of 27. (Photo: Xinhua)

People throw flowers into the sea during a ceremony commemorating Camilo Cienfuegos in Havana, capital of Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2026. Cuba marked the 67th anniversary of the death of Camilo Cienfuegos. Cienfuegos, along with Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, are the three chief commanders of the Cuban revolution. He died in a flight accident at the age of 27. (Photo: Xinhua)