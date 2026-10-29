Tongjiang grand bridge completes track laying in China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows the construction site of the Tongjiang grand bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Tongjiang grand bridge, part of the capacity expansion and renovation project for the Jiamusi-Tongjiang Railway, completed its track laying on Thursday. The project is expected to triple the line's train handling capacity, boosting cargo transport of the China-Europe Railway Express. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2026 shows the construction site of the Tongjiang grand bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Tongjiang grand bridge, part of the capacity expansion and renovation project for the Jiamusi-Tongjiang Railway, completed its track laying on Thursday. The project is expected to triple the line's train handling capacity, boosting cargo transport of the China-Europe Railway Express. (Photo: Xinhua)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Tongjiang grand bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The Tongjiang grand bridge, part of the capacity expansion and renovation project for the Jiamusi-Tongjiang Railway, completed its track laying on Thursday. The project is expected to triple the line's train handling capacity, boosting cargo transport of the China-Europe Railway Express. (Photo: Xinhua)

A constructor is seen at the construction site of the Tongjiang grand bridge in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The Tongjiang grand bridge, part of the capacity expansion and renovation project for the Jiamusi-Tongjiang Railway, completed its track laying on Thursday. The project is expected to triple the line's train handling capacity, boosting cargo transport of the China-Europe Railway Express. (Photo: Xinhua)