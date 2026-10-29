Autumn scenery in NW China's Gansu

A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of an ecological scenic area in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists have fun in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows the autumn scenery in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at a national forest park in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)