Dubai Chambers launches world's first chamber-led Agentic AI marketplace

Dubai Chambers has launched "Chamber AI Hub"; the world's first chamber-led Agentic AI marketplace, enabling companies operating in Dubai to access ready-to-use, specialized Agentic AI solutions that can perform a wide range of administrative and operational tasks. The initiative contributes to transforming corporate operating models and enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai's private sector.



The platform currently provides companies with access to 22 specialized AI agents across seven functional areas including Compliance, Procurement, Operations, Finance, Sales, Human Resources, and Logistics, with plans to expand the offering to 100 AI agents.



The program also includes supporting the growth of companies specializing in the development and use of Agentic AI solutions, promoting knowledge-sharing, and building institutional capabilities across the Dubai Chambers ecosystem.





