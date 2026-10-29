Russian gastronomy contributes 6.22% to creative economy’s value added

Russia’s gastronomy sector generated 513.9 billion rubles ($6.3 billion) in gross value added in 2025, accounting for approximately 6.22 percent of the creative economy’s total. The figures were announced by Anastasiya Zolotukhina, Director of the Department for Social Sector Development and Non-Profit Organisations at Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development. This was reported on the official website of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.



According to Zolotukhina, gastronomy is among the five creative industries that contribute the largest share of the sector’s gross value added. She highlighted the importance of promoting Russian cuisine through tourism, noting that regional dishes can become a reason to visit a destination and feature in tourist itineraries.



These priorities are reflected in Russia’s Creative Economy Development Strategy through 2036. The document envisages promoting Russian cuisine and the culinary traditions of the country’s peoples, developing regional gastronomic brands and incorporating them into tourism routes.



The gastronomy sector supports a wide range of economic activities, connecting food production, agriculture, hospitality and tourism. According to experts, regional culinary traditions also provide opportunities to promote local products and preserve cultural heritage.



The Ministry of Economic Development continues to support the development of creative industries, including gastronomy, as part of Russia’s long-term economic development strategy.



