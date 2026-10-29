Russian scientists develop tougher skins for aircraft and satellites

Scientists at the Siberian Federal University have proposed a new way to make aircraft and satellite components stronger and more resistant to cracking by changing how aluminum alloys are rolled and shaped.



Key facts:



Atoms inside metal form tiny, ordered patterns. Because they're arranged differently in different directions, the metal bends easily one way but may crack when bent another



Researchers propose new rolling and stamping techniques that take advantage of these atomic patterns to better control the metal's strength and flexibility



The method targets alloy 1580, a lightweight aluminum alloy used to manufacture aircraft and satellite structures, where the new approach is expected to reduce the number of defective thin-walled parts



A special rolling method could produce more high-quality parts with fewer rejects, reducing waste and saving money on expensive rare-earth elements such as scandium.



