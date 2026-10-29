Vessel reported on fire in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

A vessel has been spotted on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday.



The incident occurred at 03:00 GMT on Thursday, approximately 9 nautical miles (17 km) north of Khasab, Oman, according to a UKMTO warning.



The master of a third-party vessel reported sighting the vessel on fire, the warning said.



The status of the crew remains unknown, and no damage assessment or environmental impact report has been received so far.



Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

