Chinese, Swiss businesses seek cooperation in biomedicine, AI

A business matchmaking event gathered local government officials and business representatives from China and Switzerland on Wednesday to seek cooperation opportunities in biomedicine and artificial intelligence (AI).



At the conference, Christoph Scharrer, head of the Economic Development Agency of the northern Swiss Canton of Schaffhausen, highlighted a great potential for cooperation with the central Chinese province of Hunan.



"We see significant opportunities for industrial cooperation between our two regions," he said.



He noted that Schaffhausen has strengths in high-end, precision-oriented industries, and key sectors including life science, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and sustainability, while Hunan has a well-developed industrial ecosystem, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a dynamic community of innovation-driven enterprises.



Hunan and Schaffhausen established friendly sister-province/state relations in 2018 and have since maintained exchanges in trade and investment, science and technology, healthcare, education and other fields, said Liu Suyue, deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, which organized the event.



Biomedicine and AI are two of Hunan's fastest-growing industries with the greatest potential for bilateral cooperation, Liu noted.

