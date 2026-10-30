Lutai economic development zone promotes upgrading of bicycle industry

A staff member operates at the workshop of a bicycle component manufacturing enterprise in Lutai economic development zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2026. In recent years, Lutai economic development zone in Tangshan City has continuously promoted the upgrading of its bicycle industry. Local manufacturers are encouraged to expand their operation from mere production of components to development and production of ready-for-use bicycles. There are 55 of such manufacturers in this district, covering production of bicycles, bicycle parts, and motors for electric two-wheelers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff member operates at the workshop of a bicycle enterprise in Lutai economic development zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2026. In recent years, Lutai economic development zone in Tangshan City has continuously promoted the upgrading of its bicycle industry. Local manufacturers are encouraged to expand their operation from mere production of components to development and production of ready-for-use bicycles. There are 55 of such manufacturers in this district, covering production of bicycles, bicycle parts, and motors for electric two-wheelers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff member operates at the workshop of a bicycle enterprise in Lutai economic development zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2026. In recent years, Lutai economic development zone in Tangshan City has continuously promoted the upgrading of its bicycle industry. Local manufacturers are encouraged to expand their operation from mere production of components to development and production of ready-for-use bicycles. There are 55 of such manufacturers in this district, covering production of bicycles, bicycle parts, and motors for electric two-wheelers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff member operates at the workshop of a bicycle component manufacturing enterprise in Lutai economic development zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2026. In recent years, Lutai economic development zone in Tangshan City has continuously promoted the upgrading of its bicycle industry. Local manufacturers are encouraged to expand their operation from mere production of components to development and production of ready-for-use bicycles. There are 55 of such manufacturers in this district, covering production of bicycles, bicycle parts, and motors for electric two-wheelers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)