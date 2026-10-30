A glimpse of cashmere processing and sales hub in China's Hebei

A woman selects a cashmere sweater at a store in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2026. Qinghe County, dubbed as the "cashmere capital of China," is an important cashmere processing and sales hub in China, and its products are exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A livestreamer introduces cashmere products during a live-streaming session at a workshop of Hebei Xinhua Cashmere Products Co., Ltd. in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2026. Qinghe County, dubbed as the "cashmere capital of China," is an important cashmere processing and sales hub in China, and its products are exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A worker operates at a cashmere top workshop of Yuteng Cashmere in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2026. Qinghe County, dubbed as the "cashmere capital of China," is an important cashmere processing and sales hub in China, and its products are exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A woman selects a cashmere sweater at a store in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2026. Qinghe County, dubbed as the "cashmere capital of China," is an important cashmere processing and sales hub in China, and its products are exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)