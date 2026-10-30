16th China Photography Festival held in Sanmenxia

A visitor views photo works at an exhibition during the 16th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The 16th China Photography Festival kicked off here on Thursday, featuring exhibitions covering a variety of themes, including documentary and art. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition during the 16th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The 16th China Photography Festival kicked off here on Thursday, featuring exhibitions covering a variety of themes, including documentary and art. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition during the 16th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The 16th China Photography Festival kicked off here on Thursday, featuring exhibitions covering a variety of themes, including documentary and art. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A visitor views a photo work at an exhibition during the 16th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2026. The 16th China Photography Festival kicked off here on Thursday, featuring exhibitions covering a variety of themes, including documentary and art. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)