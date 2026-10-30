Death toll from rock spire collapse in Türkiye's Cappadocia rises to 3

Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT.Kok said two Turkish nationals were killed, without providing information on the third victim.Five other people were injured and are being treated in a nearby hospital, he added.The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said.Cappadocia is renowned for its fairy chimneys, which are tall, thin rock spires shaped like mushrooms, cones or towers formed over millions of years by wind and water eroding volcanic rock.

Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)