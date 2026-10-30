Death toll from rock spire collapse in Türkiye's Cappadocia rises to 3

Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT.
Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
Rescuers work at the site of the collapse of a fairy chimney in central Türkiye's tourist site Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a fairy chimney on Thursday rose to three, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin Kok told public broadcaster TRT. The collapse, likely triggered by recent heavy rainfall, occurred near the entrance to the Goreme Open-Air Museum on Türkiye's Republic Day holiday, when the site was expected to attract large crowds of visitors, Kok said. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)