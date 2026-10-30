Death toll from Spain train collision rises to 69

Emiliano Garcia-Page (C), president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, speaks at a press conference after a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday.Garcia-Page said another body had been found at the crash site, adding that 50 injured people remained hospitalized in Castilla-La Mancha, while 60 had been discharged. Fifteen patients remained classified as "code red," four of whom were showing signs of improvement, he said.While authorities believed that no more bodies would be found, he urged caution as crews continued searching the mangled wreckage of some of the worst-hit carriages.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking to reporters after a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo, said "the entire state is fully mobilized" on three fronts: responding to the emergency, including rescuing and identifying victims; determining the cause of the accident; and ensuring that the central government provides compensation to victims' families, "at least in material terms."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) speaks to reporters after a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) attends a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)