Death toll from Spain train collision rises to 69

Emiliano Garcia-Page (C), president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, speaks at a press conference after a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) speaks to reporters after a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) attends a meeting at the 112 emergency center in Toledo province, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026. The death toll from Wednesday's train collision in Spain's Toledo province, south of Madrid, has risen to 69, while more than a dozen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region, said Thursday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)