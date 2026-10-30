China beats France on penalties to reach U17 Women's World Cup last eight

China goalkeeper Niu Ziqi saves France's last penalty during the round of 16 shootout at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, in Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 29, 2026. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Goalkeeper Niu Ziqi saved two penalties as China beat France 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday to reach the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.The last-16 tie went straight to penalties after a goalless 90 minutes at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.Liu Yuxi and Liu Yuke converted China's opening two penalties, while Niu denied France's Lea Motyka.

China players celebrate victory over France. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Liu Yuchen then fired wide, allowing France to draw level at 2-2, but Yang Lan and Cheng Wandi converted China's next two kicks before Niu denied Lisa Mabilon's effort to secure the victory.France had the better of the first half but failed to capitalize on a series of shooting opportunities. China coach Ma Xiaoxu introduced Yang Lan and Yang Yuhan at halftime, and her side posed more of an attacking threat after the break, although neither team could find a breakthrough.

Liu Yuxi (L) of China vies with Angeline Girardot of France during their round of 16 match. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

China had topped Group E with three wins from three matches, beating Kenya 3-0, Samoa 7-0 and the United States 3-2.Liu Yuxi struck twice and Zhao Jiayi also scored in the victory over the United States that secured first place in the group.China's previous best performance at the tournament came in 2025, when the team reached the round of 16 before losing 3-0 to Brazil.China will meet Brazil again in the quarterfinals on November 1, after Brazil advanced with an 8-7 shootout victory over Poland on Wednesday following a 3-3 draw.