Brazilian president Lula is expected to attend COP31, ASEAN, Mercosur and G20 summits in November and December

File photo: Xinhua

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is preparing an intensive diplomatic schedule for the final two months of 2026, following his reelection and renewed international interest in Brazil's political leadership. According to a report published by Brasil 247 on October 27, citing a source within the presidential administration, Lula could undertake four major international trips between November and December.The first major engagement will focus on climate diplomacy. Lula is scheduled to attend the COP31 United Nations climate conference in Turkey, with his participation confirmed for November 11 and 12. The Brazilian president is expected to leave the conference before its official conclusion to continue his international itinerary.On November 13, the presidential delegation is scheduled to travel to the Philippines, where Lula could make a state visit on November 14. The following day, November 15, he is expected to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.According to the presidential source, the Brazilian government intends to use the Asian gathering to organize an extensive series of bilateral meetings with regional leaders. The meetings would provide opportunities to strengthen diplomatic contacts and expand Brazil's engagement with Southeast Asian countries.The international schedule is expected to continue in December, with engagements focused on regional cooperation and relations with the world's major economies.Lula is scheduled to attend the Mercosur Summit in Uruguay, bringing together leaders of the South American economic bloc. The gathering will form part of Brazil's diplomatic agenda for the final month of the year.The president's international itinerary is then expected to conclude with his participation in the G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to take place in Florida, US.The planned visits reflect the Brazilian administration's intention to maintain an active international diplomatic agenda following Lula's reelection, with engagements spanning climate negotiations, Asian regional cooperation, South American integration and multilateral economic discussions.(Reported by Brasil 247 on October 27, 2026)