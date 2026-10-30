Bayer Consumer Health completes Qidong Supply Center New Site

On October 16, 2026, Bayer Consumer Health marked the completion of its Qidong Supply Center New Site in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, further strengthening its manufacturing footprint in China. Government representatives from Qidong and Nantong joined Bayer leaders to commemorate the milestone.

Photo: Courtesy of Bayer Consumer Health

"The completion of the new site represents an important milestone in Bayer's long-term partnership with Qidong and a new chapter in our commitment to China. At Bayer Consumer Health, our purpose is to help billions of people live healthier lives with the most trusted self-care solutions.Qidong's strong industrial ecosystem provides a valuable platform to advance our Road to Billions strategy and better serve consumers in China and around the world," Julio Triana, President of Bayer Consumer Health Division and Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG, said at the completion ceremony.

Photo: Courtesy of Bayer Consumer Health

In October 2024, the global life science powerhouse broke ground on the Consumer Health Qidong Supply Center New Site. "With this new facility, Qidong will further strengthen its role as an important strategic supply center within our global manufacturing network. Looking ahead, it will become an important connection between China's manufacturing strengths and Bayer's mission 'Health for all, Hunger for none'," Dan Hallett, Chief Operating Officer of Bayer Consumer Health, said.The close ties between Bayer and Qidong date back to 2008. Qidong boasts an advantageous gateway position in the Yangtze River Delta, as well as an encouraging business environment. By combining Bayer's global expertise with Qidong's established industrial ecosystem and local support, the facility creates a win-win situation for both consumers and partners.Spanning roughly 25,000 square meters, the Qidong Supply Center New Site features solid-dosage manufacturing areas, laboratories, modern warehousing, and utility infrastructure. Designed in compliance with both domestic and international Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines, the new site is anticipated to produce up to 1.4 billion oral solid-dose units annually once fully operational, according to the company."The completion of the Qidong Supply Center New Site represents our commitment to building strong, agile, and future-ready manufacturing capabilities. By integrating digitalization, automation, and smart manufacturing technologies into our operations, the site will enable greater efficiency, transparency, and flexibility across the entire production process," Hallett said.

Photo: Courtesy of Bayer Consumer Health

As expectations for efficiency rise and consumer demand evolves faster than ever, Bayer Consumer Health is advancing comprehensive digital integration at the new site. This includes intelligent material management, advanced manufacturing processes, automated packaging and warehousing, and end-to-end quality traceability, all of which support smarter operations and better serve consumers. "From a global product supply perspective, a world-class manufacturing site is built on operational excellence, robust quality systems, advanced technologies, and talented people," Hallett added.Bayer aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. As a key production center in China, the new site will integrate green innovations and sustainability measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption.Bayer's operations in China and its partnerships with Chinese companies are playing an increasingly important role in Bayer Consumer Health's global development.