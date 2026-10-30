China Rare Earth plans major asset restructuring, shares to be suspended from November 2

Rare earth File photo:VCG

China Rare Earth Resources and Technology Co, a Shenzhen-listed subsidiary of China Rare Earth Group, announced on Friday evening that it is planning a major asset restructuring involving the acquisition of a stake in Zhongxi (Liangshan) Rare Earth Co through the issuance of shares.According to the announcement, the company received a notice from China Rare Earth Group on Friday regarding the planned restructuring. The proposed transaction is expected to constitute a major asset restructuring and a related-party transaction, but will not constitute a restructuring-based listing.The company said the transaction remains in the planning stage, with specific details to be disclosed in its subsequent restructuring proposal or restructuring report.Trading in China Rare Earth's shares will be suspended from the market opening on November 2, 2026. The company expects to disclose the transaction plan within no more than 10 trading days, or before November 16.If the company fails to convene a board meeting to review and disclose the transaction plan within the specified period, trading in its shares will resume no later than the market opening on November 16, and the company will terminate the planned restructuring.China Rare Earth Resources and Technology Co, formerly known as Minmetals Rare Earth Co, was established in 1998 and is based in Ganzhou, East China's Jiangxi Province. A member of China Rare Earth Group, the company is primarily engaged in non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling. It was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1998.The proposed transaction comes as China Rare Earth Group continues efforts to integrate rare-earth resources and strengthen its operations.According to the group's official website, China Rare Earth Group was established in December 2021 through the restructuring and integration of rare-earth assets from Aluminum Corporation of China, China Minmetals Corporation and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group, with the participation of two research-oriented enterprises. The group is directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.The group operates across the rare-earth industrial chain, covering resource exploration and mining, smelting and separation, deep processing and new materials. It has said that safeguarding China's strategic rare-earth resources and maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains are among its key missions.In its 2026 semiannual report, the Shenzhen-listed company said it would continue to explore investment and acquisition opportunities involving rare-earth resources and pursue mergers and acquisitions when appropriate, in line with its development plans.Global Times