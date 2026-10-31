Shenzhen's electronics hub finds new global audience ahead of APEC

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows tourists from South Korea experiencing AI translator at Huaqiangbei of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Andrea Triboldi stepped into Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei, the well-known electronics hub, with a handwritten shopping list of more than 20 products, noting model numbers, prices and stall locations. At the top was a DJI drone for the Italian tourist's 11-year-old son.Next month, leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies are expected to gather in Shenzhen for an annual summit. The theme of this year's summit is "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," while China has identified openness, innovation and cooperation as the three priority areas for this year's APEC cooperation.The city's Huaqiangbei, one of the world's largest wholesale markets for electronic products, offered a tangible window to see how these priorities translate into commercial reality.Long known for bulk electronic components and low-cost gadgets, the bustling market's merchandise mix has shifted toward a growing range of smart consumer goods, a reflection of the city's push for digital innovation. This ability to roll out new items quickly grows out of its tightly integrated industrial cluster.Spanning just 1.45 square kilometers, Huaqiangbei hosts 35 specialized markets and over 115,000 registered businesses, stocking more than a million kinds of parts and finished goods. Designers, suppliers, prototyping workshops and exporters operate in close proximity, creating an environment where new product ideas can move swiftly from concept to market."Foreign buyers used to come mainly for electronic accessories," said Meng Hangfang, co-founder of local supply-chain platform Zhipinku. "Now smart robots, wearable AI devices and small home appliances are popular. Many visitors come as soon as new items launch."On the market floors, travelers from across the region test these new offerings. A Vietnamese visitor tried a sensor-controlled aircraft model, drawing onlookers to film. Nearby, a group of Vietnamese tourists picked up portable neck massagers. Nguyen Thi Hong Ngoc said the 150-yuan (about 22 U.S. dollars) massager outperformed pricier alternatives back home, and nearly everyone in her group bought one.Figures from Huaqiangbei subdistrict authorities show that AI-related products accounted for 61 percent of electronic products in the area as of July, up from 41 percent in 2025.Sales of AI products rose more than 55 percent year on year in the first seven months of 2026. Sales of AI glasses doubled, while those of drones and robots increased by 60 to 70 percent.Choi Minjee, a journalist with the Republic of Korea (ROK)'s Kyunghyang Shinmun newspaper who previously covered the technology industry, said she was surprised by the low prices of AI-enabled accessories in Huaqiangbei."Such accessories are not yet widely available in the ROK, but they are ubiquitous in Shenzhen," she said. "You can directly feel the advantages brought by the city's complete and mature electronic information industrial chain."Overseas customers favor smartwatches, headphones, game consoles, affordable phones and hair dryers, as well as foldable electric bikes and smart suitcases, said trader Xiao Wenlong. Some 70 percent to 80 percent of his orders are from abroad, mainly Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Southeast Asia."There used to be more large bulk buyers," Xiao said. "Now foreign visitors often combine family travel with shopping." He added that China's visa waiver and tax refund policies have made it easier for individual shoppers to cross borders, supporting broader open trade exchanges.In the first half of 2026, Shenzhen's trade with other APEC members rose 33 percent year-on-year to 1.98 trillion yuan, nearly 70 percent of the city's total foreign trade.Huaqiangbei sees roughly 750,000 visits daily, including more than 8,000 overseas business visitors, said local official Chen Jiongwen.Janwick Hattingh, a Hong Kong-based South African, squeezed in a day trip. He bought a power bank, got his MacBook and daughter's watch repaired, and headed home by late afternoon."You can find everything," he said. "If you can't find it here, it doesn't exist."