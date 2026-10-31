Unmanned agricultural machines demonstrate smart farming in China's Guangdong

A drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows unmanned agricultural machines plowing the field along preset routes on an intelligent farm in Liucheng Town of Dongyuan County, south China's Guangdong Province. A group of unmanned agricultural machinery developed by a Chinese research team from the country's South China Agricultural University conducted live field demonstrations here on Friday, showcasing a new model for modern smart agriculture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Unmanned agricultural machines move amid rice fields on an intelligent farm in Liucheng Town of Dongyuan County, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 30, 2026. A group of unmanned agricultural machinery developed by a Chinese research team from the country's South China Agricultural University conducted live field demonstrations here on Friday, showcasing a new model for modern smart agriculture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An unmanned spraying machine works in fields on an intelligent farm in Liucheng Town of Dongyuan County, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 30, 2026. A group of unmanned agricultural machinery developed by a Chinese research team from the country's South China Agricultural University conducted live field demonstrations here on Friday, showcasing a new model for modern smart agriculture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An unmanned harvester works in fields on an intelligent farm in Liucheng Town of Dongyuan County, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 30, 2026. A group of unmanned agricultural machinery developed by a Chinese research team from the country's South China Agricultural University conducted live field demonstrations here on Friday, showcasing a new model for modern smart agriculture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)